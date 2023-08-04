WWE referee reacts to fan's claim that her 27-second 24/7 title reign was better than Rhea Ripley's current reign

WWE official Daphanie LaShaunn didn't take kindly to a fan comparing her 24/7 title reign to Rhea Ripley's current Women's World title reign.

The Nightmare won the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair. She was later presented with the Women's World title shortly after the 2023 WWE Draft.

Many fans believe that Rhea Ripley's current reign as the Women's World Champion has been underwhelming. The fans in question are of the opinion that Ripley hasn't exactly elevated anyone else during her reign.

A fan recently tweeted that WWE official Daphanie LaShaunn's WWE 24/7 title reign was better than Ripley's Women's World title reign. LaShaunn noticed the tweet and wasn't happy with the fan taking a shot at the champion.

Rhea Ripley has dominated several top stars since winning the title

The Eradicator has been defeating female stars one after the other since winning the Women's World title at WrestleMania 39. She has put down Natalya, Tegan Nox, Zelina Vega, and many others over the past four months or so.

Ripley's journey towards winning the belt kicked off when she won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. While talking on My Love Letter to Wrestling, she revealed how she was informed about her eventual win:

"I want to say two nights before. I got a message, 'How is your cardio?' What do you mean how is my cardio? I've been a manager the last few months. I'm happy to do 20 minutes on the elliptical, but what are we talking about here? When they finally told me, I was like, 'You're joking, right?' I think I could do it because adrenaline is a powerful thing, but at the same time I was like, 'I don't know if I'm going to be able to do it.'"[H/T The Sportster]

Ripley has been left off the WWE SummerSlam 2023 card, and her fans aren't happy one bit. She recently tweeted out a message hinting that she wasn't happy about being excluded from The Biggest Event of Summer.

What do you think? Has Rhea Ripley's title reign failed to impress you? Sound off below.

