WWE referee reacts on Twitter after Rhea Ripley tries to bite him

A WWE official has reacted to a hilarious clip of Rhea Ripley trying to bite him as he backs away.

The Nightmare is one of the most ruthless competitors in all of WWE today. She currently holds the SmackDown Women's title, which she won after defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

A short clip of Rhea Ripley is currently making the rounds on Twitter. In the clip, Ripley can be seen attempting to bite a WWE official in the middle of the ring. Check out the clip below:

jane @gay4ripley not her tryin to bite the referee?? not her tryin to bite the referee??😭 https://t.co/R2cGhK5EiU

The WWE official in question, Jason Ayers, noticed the clip and had the following reaction to the same:

"I was a’feared for my life. Didn’t wanna lose my nose. …I’m pretty attached to it."

This isn't the first time that Rhea Ripley tried to intimidate a referee

Ripley has attempted to bite WWE officials on various occasions in the past. Check out this video from an episode of RAW from last year, in which Rhea can be seen trying to bite a referee's finger:

The Eradicator is quite happy with how her character has evolved over the years. Here's what she told SPORTbible last year:

“I feel like the evolution of Rhea Ripley has been all my different personalities that have been turned up to 100. I feel like this is a different side of me compared to the Rhea from a year ago, it’s just different personas and emotions inside of me that get to come out. I’m being very cheeky on TV these days and getting my hands dirty and it’s been a lot of fun.” [H/T 411Mania]

Ripley's ruthless persona, coupled with her hilarious antics, has made her one of the most beloved wrestlers in the company today. She boasts a huge fan following which is growing with each passing day.

