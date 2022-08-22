WWE referee Shawn Bennett created history by winning a championship

WWE referee Shawn Bennett created history by winning the 24/7 Championship during a WWE Live event in London.

Steve Argintaru, the Senior Producer of Olympic Channel News and The Sports Network, took to Twitter to announce that WWE referee Shawn Bennett had a brief moment of glory when he won the 24/7 Championship. Bennett pinned Nikki A.S.H. to grab the title. A.S.H. had won the title by pinning Tamina who captured the title by defeating the then champion Dana Brooke.

"New #WWE 24/7 champion at #WWELondon! (for about 10 seconds - it started with @WWENikkiASH winning a triple threat. Nikki was pinned by ref Shawn Bennett, who was then beaten by @TaminaSnuka before @DanaBrookeWWE regained her title)" - Steve Argintaru tweeted

The 24/7 Championship was introduced in 2019 by Mick Foley. The inaugural champion was WWE's Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil. R-Truth holds the record for the most title reigns of 53. The current champion is Dana Brooke, who has also held the title multiple times. She is the first female superstar to hold the title on multiple occasions. Following Brooke, Nikki A.S.H. also joined her.

Fans react to Shawn Bennett winning the title

Former professional wrestler Leah Vaughn mentioned that she was also at the show with Steve.

One fan in a simple way mentioned the comedy element with regard to this scenario.

Upon seeing Steve's tweet, former 24/7 Champion Tamina responded by thanking Steve for sharing the picture. Tamina also warned and congratulated Shawn for winning the title.

"Great pic Steve! Ummmm @BennettWWE Just who do you think you are??? You sneaky ref you… I do have to say tho, You and @WWE_DaniloA do take a good pic in front of an amazing crowd!!! #DYING ChampBennet #CongratsBrother #ThankYou #WWELondon" - Tamina tweeted

Steve replied to Tamina by thanking her and the other wrestlers for an entertaining show.

One fan replied to Tamina and appreciated her wrestling and claimed she was the greatest pro-wrestler.

As the night came to an end, Dana Brooke regained her title. This makes Brooke a 9-time 24/7 Champion.

