WWE references Chris Benoit on SmackDown; Gives current superstar his old nickname

Chris Benoit is a name that WWE hasn't referenced in years. The circumstances surrounding his death forced WWE to avoid ever mentioning him again despite his incredible accomplishments in the ring. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Pat McAfee referenced The Rabid Wolverine and seemingly gave a recently-debuted superstar Benoit's old nickname.

While some feel that Benoit deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for his in-ring accomplishments, most seem to agree that the appalling circumstances of his and his family's death will ensure that he never gets a spot. It's still odd to look back at it because so many of Benoit's friends indicated that things seemed to be normal before the fatal and tragic incident.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, a highlight reel was shown of Butch's (FKA Pete Dunne) outburst after he lost his in-ring debut to Xavier Woods. Then, Pat McAfee called him "The Rabid Wolverine," referencing Chris Benoit and seemingly giving the former NXT star Benoit's nickname.

It will be interesting to see what the fallout from this is for McAfee and whether it was something that was agreed upon beforehand.

Will Pat McAfee get into trouble for referencing Chris Benoit?

It's hard to tell what the fallout of Pat McAfee referencing Chris Benoit will be. He could get into trouble, or Vince McMahon simply could remind him why they can't use that nickname.

However, it will be even more surprising if WWE decides to officially label Butch as The Rabid Wolverine. While it suits his unhinged character on TV, the history will make it hard for the promotion not to acknowledge who the nickname belonged to before Butch.

What was your reaction to Pat McAfee's Benoit reference on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy