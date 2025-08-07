WWE is refusing to push top star because of one major issue, speculates veteran

A WWE veteran believes that the promotion's higher-ups have a major issue with LA Knight, which is why he's not getting that big push. Bully Ray recently weighed in on why the company isn't pushing the popular star.

It's been a long time since LA Knight became a member of the main roster. He still hasn't been pushed by Triple H as a legitimate main eventer despite regularly getting huge reactions.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray opened up about the issues the higher-ups have with LA Knight. He believes it has nothing to do with The Megastar's ability on the mic.

"When it comes to LA Knight, I do not believe the issue is on the microphone. I believe that the higher ups at the WWE believe that the issue with LA Knight is when the bell rings. I think that they really want to do something with him. He's so over with the people, so if he's that over, we need to try to give him more opportunities? I think what happens is once the bell rings, he doesn't resonate with the audience, other than his catch-phrases." [H/T WrestlingInc]

LA Knight has competed against WWE's biggest stars but has yet to win the top prize

The Megastar has stepped into the ring with some of the company's biggest names, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. He has yet to capture the promotion's top title, and his fans are getting anxious with each passing week.

LA Knight @RealLAKnight 2️⃣➡️1️⃣ #WWERaw

LA Knight has won the United States Title on two occasions so far. His fans desperately want to see Triple H strap a rocket on him and give him at least a brief run as a top champion on the main roster. So far, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

