WWE rejected Bray Wyatt's and Bo Dallas' request to use their real names in the company

Former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas revealed that he and his brother Bray Wyatt wanted to compete under their real names in the promotion, but their request was turned down.

The two wrestlers are the sons of Mike Rotunda, also known as Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), a former WWE Tag Team Champion along with the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase. Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt are real-life brothers, but their relationship was never acknowledged on WWE TV.

During a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bo Dallas revealed that there was a period when WWE was against lineage names. This prevented him, Curtis Axel (the son of Mr. Perfect), and Bray Wyatt from using their real names.

"In the time where me and Windham [Bray Wyatt]... were coming up into WWE when we were in developmental, it was a time period where for whatever reason, they were really against lineage names... It was right at the start and then as we were going in, the end of The Legacy which was with Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase [Jr.], and then [Randy] Orton and like, they were really trying to get away. So we wanted to use our names," said Dallas. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bo Dallas planned to begin his wrestling career in Japan before signing with WWE

Bo Dallas found success in NXT, but his run on the main roster was disappointing. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt won several world titles and main-evented several pay-per-views.

Dallas stated that he wanted to begin his wrestling career in Japan, but changed his mind when he was offered a contract by WWE.

"I talked to John Laurinaitis and I flew out to Indianapolis to — they were doing a WWE pay-per-view in Indianapolis and I met with Laurinaitis and I wasn’t planning on getting signed," said Dallas. "I was telling them earlier that I was planning on going to Japan... I was planning on going there for six months and I was looking forward to it. Obviously, I was looking more forward to getting signed to WWE. But then, I didn’t think that was a route that was gonna present itself. And by the end of that night at the pay-per-view, Laurinaitis told me he was willing to sign me for a contract and ‘I’ll take it’."

Dallas and Wyatt were both released this year as part of WWE's budget cuts.

