WWE rejected idea for Brock Lesnar to perform 'insane' move on 3-time World Champion

Brock Lesnar

Jeff Hardy revealed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast that WWE turned down his idea to be speared by Brock Lesnar whilst attempting a Swanton Bomb.

In 2002, Lesnar made one of the most impactful debuts in WWE history when he repeatedly powerbombed Spike Dudley against the ring canvas after interrupting a Hardcore Championship match on RAW.

“The Next Big Thing”, as he was known at the time, went on to defeat Hardy via TKO in a five-minute match at the Backlash 2002 pay-per-view.

Asked by Graves to give an example of a rejected idea that he pitched to WWE, one particular incident with Lesnar immediately came to Hardy’s mind.

“There was an idea with Brock. I thought it was possible, somehow I was going to do a Swanton to Paul Heyman but I would be doing it over Brock, like if he was down in the corner. I wanted to do the Swanton and him spear me upside down out of the air, which I thought was possible. With someone like Brock out there, he would be the guy to be able to do that, but they said, ‘No, you can’t do that. That’s insane.’”

Hardy added that he once tried a similar move with Kurt Angle but it failed to live up to his expectations.

Brock Lesnar’s WWE future

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar on the second night of WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

While McIntyre and Jeff Hardy look set to feature prominently on WWE television over the next few weeks, there has been no sign of Lesnar on RAW since WrestleMania.

It is currently unknown when the eight-time World Champion will next appear in WWE.