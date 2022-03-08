WWE rejected released superstar's pitch to work with R-Truth

Jaxson Ryker wanted to feature in a storyline with R-Truth on WWE RAW following his separation from Elias in May 2021.

Ryker feuded with Elias after their four-month tag team partnership ended. On the July 5, 2021, episode of RAW, the former Forgotten Sons member joined forces with Truth to defeat Cedric Alexander and Elias in a one-minute match.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Ryker revealed that WWE’s higher-ups rejected his pitch to continue working with Truth:

“I pitched some ideas for myself and R-Truth because we had done some little skits together, and [he is] just a very fun guy to work with. I was like, man, we could have this little dynamic of this serious Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth always joking around, and eventually he kind of breaks me and makes me crack.” [11:15-11:34]

Ryker defeated Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match on the July 19, 2021, episode of RAW, bringing an end to their six-month storyline. His only other RAW match after that victory came on September 27, 2021, when he lost against Karrion Kross.

What happened when Jaxson Ryker teamed up with R-Truth?

Truth quickly escaped the ring to chase after the 24/7 Championship, leaving Jaxson Ryker without a partner. Elias then stood down from the ring apron as he watched his rival dominate Cedric Alexander for the entire match.

Although their alliance was short-lived, Ryker said he would have enjoyed forming a more meaningful tag team partnership with Truth:

“Unfortunately that never happened, but I wish [it did] because that would have been a lot of fun.” [11:34-11:39]

Ryker received his release from WWE in November 2021 after four-and-a-half years with the company. Truth, meanwhile, recently lost two live event matches against Omos, but he is yet to compete in a televised match in 2022.

