WWE rejected request to put over 43-year-old wrestler at WrestleMania, confirms top star

A top WWE Superstar has confirmed that WWE denied her request to put over her opponent at WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the RAW Women's Title. The Man later vacated the belt due to her pregnancy and handed it over to the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka.

Becky Lynch has previously said in multiple interviews that she wanted to put Shayna Baszler over at 'Mania. In her book, Lynch confirmed the same.

Shayna Baszler was portrayed as a dominant star on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE pushed Shayna Baszler as an unstoppable force as WrestleMania 36 loomed closer. She won the 2020 Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn an opportunity to face Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

The 43-year-old eliminated every single woman from the match in one of the most dominant performances in Elimination Chamber history. Unfortunately, the promotion booked her to lose to Lynch at 'Mania.

On an episode of The Bellas Podcast, Lynch revealed that she had pitched to lose to Baszler at The Show of Shows:

"I knew I wanted to try and have a baby before 35, then I met [Seth Rollins] and was like, ‘Perfect, this is my person.’ This was always the plan. Originally, I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I’m done wrestling, then I’ll have a family.’ Then I started thinking, ‘Why do I have to do that? Guys don’t have to do that. He**, I’ll just do it whenever the time feels right.’ We started trying, and I thought it would take a long time, and it didn’t. We were super lucky."

The Man added:

"It happened before I would have expected, and I was still champ at the time. I actually thought I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched, but that was the end of it. Plans change.” [H/T Fightful]

Baszler is still a mainstay on WWE TV and is doing well for herself. One wonders where she would be today if she had been booked to put down Lynch at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

