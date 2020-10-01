WWE rejected RZA's offer to add lyrics to Batista's entrance theme

Even after retiring full-time from professional-wrestling last year, following his epic match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35, Batista is still one of the most talked-about WWE Superstars in the world.

He has stepped away from the squared circle and has made a name for himself as one of the top Hollywood actors as Dave Bautista. However, The Animal's accomplishments inside a WWE ring are still talked about to this day by fans.

One such member of the WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to convey an opinion. He stated that despite Batista's entrance theme "I Walk Alone" by the band Saliva was more popular, he preferred his earlier theme, aptly titled "The Animal", used for a brief period after leaving Evolution.

Batista replied to the tweet and made an interesting revelation. He stated that when he returned to WWE in 2014, rapper RZA, from the famous and influential hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, offered to add lyrics to Batista's "The Animal" theme for free. However, WWE rejected the offer to his dismay.

Batista venting out his frustration at WWE's rejection of RZA's offer to add lyrics to his music

Batista's WWE return in 2014

After quitting WWE in 2010 following his loss to John Cena at Extreme Rules, Batista made his return in early 2014 as a face and won that year's Royal Rumble match. However, the WWE Universe began to turn on Batista as they didn't like him eliminating Roman Reigns, who was at that time immensely popular.

This prompted WWE to turn Batista heel and have him feud with Daniel Bryan, who was the top babyface Superstar at that time. Bryan defeated Batista and Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania XXX to become the WWE Champion.

Following his WrestleMania loss, Batista, along with Triple H and Randy Orton, reformed Evolution, excluding Ric Flair, and feuded against The Shield. He would then leave the company again on the June 2th episode of RAW and would not return until 2019 to feud with Triple H.