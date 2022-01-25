Tama Tonga on why WWE rejected him early in his career

Bullet Club member and former seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga has spoken out about the times when WWE rejected him.

In 2008, Tonga and his brother, Tevita (aka Camacho), tried out for WWE. While the latter got an offer, Tama was called "too small" and wasn't offered a contract.

Discussing the experience during an appearance on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, Tama recalled almost giving up on the wrestling industry after being rejected for the second time. But his adoptive father, Haku, encouraged him to keep working at indie events.

“The first time we tried out, he got picked up right away and they told me I was too small. So, I said, ‘Alright’. For six months, I just ate everything. And I worked out hard. And I got, like – I got big but it wasn’t the good big and so I went back. I went back again and tried out and they just said I’m not what they’re looking for.” he said (H/T WrestlingInc)

Tama would obviously stick with professional wrestling. After getting a series of bookings in Puerto Rico, he got an opportunity to compete in Japan, where he earned his biggest success under the banner of NJPW.

Tama Tonga's father is a wrestling legend

As mentioned above, Tonga is the son of wrestling legend Haku, widely regarded as one of the toughest men in the business.

He worked for WWE between 1986 and 1992, winning the Tag Team Championships alongside Andre The Giant. He also won Harley Race's crown, dubbing himself King Haku.

Haku returned to WWE in 2001 as part of the Royal Rumble match. He has since joined his son as a member of the Bullet Club in NJPW.

