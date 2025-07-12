WWE should release Bayley if she does not improve, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Bayley has come under scrutiny for her promo work. The Role Model was criticized by wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who noted that she needs to improve.

Bayley has been a part of the global juggernaut for over a decade and is one of the most prominent stars on the roster. She will be in action at Evolution this weekend, facing Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo praised Charlotte Flair's improvement on the mic while highlighting that The Role Model has not gotten any better, and WWE needs to cut her if she is not capable of improving herself.

"When Charlotte first came and got on the mic, she would get so rattled by the crowd. I felt bad for her. But now you can see the confidence and the leaps and bounds. Bayley still can’t cut a promo. From day one to today, she has not gotten one iota better. Either she has no capability of being better, and you cut her, or she needs to improve her game,'' he said.

The former WWE writer added that Charlotte used to look scared in her early days' promos:

"I tell anybody. ‘Go, look at Charlotte’s early promos.’ She was scared out of her mind. She goes out there today, [and] she owns the freaking ring." [From 58:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Bayley emerges victorious in the Triple Threat Match at Evolution 2025.

