Sasha Banks was back on SmackDown last night for a backstage interview segment. Sasha had a neck brace on as a result of a previous attack at the hands of her former best friend Bayley. During the interview, Sasha spoke about how she and Bayley had dominated the WWE women's division all summer, only for Bayley to stab her in the back.

Sasha Banks also spoke of her time in the Performance Center alongside Bayley through the years. The Boss went on to call Bayley naive, saying that she was nothing without Sasha Banks at her side.

Sasha Banks then vowed to take the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bayley. At this point, Bayley attacked Sasha Banks from behind with a steel chair. Bayley showed no mercy for her former best friend and went right after her already injured neck. Bayley had to be stopped by backstage personnel before she could do any further damage.

WWE have now provided us a new update on Sasha Banks' condition following Bayley's attack on WWE SmackDown. WWE announced on their official Twitter handle that Sasha Banks has not picked up any further injuries at the hands of Bayley last night. You can check out the update from WWE below:

UPDATE: @SashaBanksWWE was shaken up in last night's attack by @itsBayleyWWE, but no further injuries were sustained.

Trish Stratus recently teased a match with Sasha Banks

WWE legend Trish Stratus was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump and teased a future match with Sasha Banks:

I love and respect Sasha so much, I love her in-ring work ... would I love to taste that? Yes, I would. Look, here’s the thing, people are buzzing about Sasha and I, we’ve basically had a five minute interaction at Royal Rumble. That was what began the buzz, that’s been two years straight of people just buzzing about it and dreaming and hoping. As a wrestling fan do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely. I think it’s a pretty awesome idea, to be honest. That’s all I’ve got to say about that guys. H/T: WrestlingNews.co

The thought of @trishstratuscom vs. @SashaBanksWWE has everyone on #WWETheBump excited and intrigued! A dream match that would be a spectacle! pic.twitter.com/nsLsC0PnPg — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2020

Sasha Banks recently spoke about wanting WWE Evolution 2 so there's definitely some chance we can see this match some day.