WWE release Quetzalli Bulnes following scary incident at Live Event

WWE has released Quetzalli Bulnes following an incident in Mexico. Solo Wrestling claims the Spanish announcer's unplanned spot with YouTuber Falbak, which was described as scary, led to her release.

Bulnes has not been working with the Stamford-based promotion in the last two weeks, and her future with the company was in doubt. She was the face of the company's Spanish section and conducted interviews for WWE's Brunch.

The host of WWE Ahora is yet to update her Twitter bio following the release, but she liked a comment confirming her release on Instagram.

What happened in Mexico with WWE announcer Quetzalli Bulnes?

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Quetzalli Bulnes was involved in an unplanned spot at a recent Live Event in Mexico. The announcer reportedly invited a YouTuber wrestler to jump the barricade, leaving everyone confused.

Byron Saxton was in the ring with Bulnes when she asked the YouTuber to jump over the barricade.

Explaining the incident, Meltzer noted on F4WOnline:

"There was a scary incident that angered some fans in attendance. Quetzalli Bulnes, host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, wanted to give an unplanned spot on the show to one of her friends, a wrestling YouTuber from Spain named Falbak, who was in ringside. Falbak jumped the barricade after Quetzalli encouraged him to do so. Byron Saxton called security to catch him, but Quetzalli ordered them not to do anything to him. Byron Saxton's face was one of fear and then of anger with Quetzalli for this situation of which he, clearly, had no knowledge."

He added:

"Falbak attempted to get into the ring, but Quetzalli angrily yelled at him to leave and return to ringside. It was reported that Falbak apparently asked Quetzalli for a shout-out at the show and to go for him at ringside, because if she did that, he would give her a gift. But, Falbak's plan would have been to get into the ring, declare his love for her and steal a kiss from her, regardless of Quetzalli's response."

Falbak does reviews of all wrestling shows on his YouTube channel and has over 500k subscribers.

