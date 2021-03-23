WWE announces cards for both nights of WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner, and it looks like WWE has pretty much set up the match cards for the event. WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights like last year.

WWE revealed the match cards for WrestleMania 37 on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. As of now, there are six matches confirmed for the Show of Shows.

WWE has chosen to conduct WrestleMania 37 over two nights, taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea is to prevent as much of the talent from coming into contact with each other. The first night will take place on April 10, followed by the second night on April 11.

Three matches will occur on night one; the WWE Championship match, SmackDown Women's Championship clash, and the face-off between Bad Bunny and The Miz.

BREAKING: The following matches will be taking place on Night 1️⃣ of #WrestleMania!



Saturday April 10th@peacockTV pic.twitter.com/SwBVsyomia — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021

Roman Reigns, Edge, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley will have their respective championship matches on night two.

WWE would also confirm another match for WrestleMania 37 later in the night. The Fiend ended Monday Night RAW by challenging Randy Orton to a match at the Showcase of the Immortals. The date for this match is yet to be decided.

Another match that is yet to be finalized is the RAW Tag Team Championship bout featuring The New Day versus AJ Styles and Omos. Perhaps WWE will confirm the scheduling in the coming days.

WrestleMania 37 will have limited fan attendance this time around

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented WWE from having fans in attendance for last year's WrestleMania. However, WWE has decided to allow a limited number of fans for WrestleMania 37 and are taking the necessary health and safety procautions to do so.

The company has already launched ticket sales for the event and is expecting to host at least 45,000 fans per night.

#WrestleMania is back in business! Tickets on sale this Friday, March 19. https://t.co/CN4nRsGco8 — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2021

Having fans back at WrestleMania 37 is a huge boost for WWE. This could be a sign that the company will slowly transition back into having crowds at events. It will certainly be great for the WWE Superstars who have been missing the fan interaction.