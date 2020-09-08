WWE releases more details on Sasha Banks and Big E's serious injuries after heinous assaults

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley turned on her friend Sasha Banks after the duo lost their match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Also, on the show, before his No.1 Contender's Match for the Universal Championship could take place, Big E was blindsided by Sheamus.

WWE's report on Sasha Banks and Big E

Earlier in the week, WWE.com stated that both Big E and Sasha Banks were discharged from the hospital and were recovering at home. A few moments ago, the wrestling promotion issued a report detailing the injuries sustained by the WWE Superstars.

"WWE.com can now confirm that Sasha Banks has suffered a severe bone bruise in her knee and a compressed nerve in her neck following the brutal attack by Bayley on SmackDown. We can also confirm that Big E suffered multiple lacerations and moderate-to-severe bruised ribs after the backstage assault by Sheamus."

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E was supposed to be a part of a Fatal Fourway Match to determine a challenger for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. The four Superstars who were supposed to be a part of the match were Matt Riddle, King Corbin, Sheamus, and Big E.

Before the match took place, Sheamus attacked Big E and took him out of the equation. Later in the night, Paul Heyman was seeing making a request to WWE officials. It was later revealed that Jey Uso would replace Big E. Jey Uso went on to win the match and claim the opportunity to become Roman Reigns' first challenger for the Universal Championship at Clash Of Champions.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were on a good run for the past few months, but the WWE Universe noticed cracks in the friendship on recent episodes of WWE's shows. At WWE SummerSlam, Sasha Banks lost the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka, and at WWE Payback, The Golden Role Models lost their Tag Team Titles when The Boss submitted to Shayna Baszler.

