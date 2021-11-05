×
WWE releases former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon

WWE has released former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon.
Modified Nov 05, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Following the WWE earnings call from earlier today, several superstars were informed of their releases. Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon being among them.

The latest round of WWE releases have started, and NXT's Ember Moon is no longer with the company. Moon's last appearance on WWE television was on NXT 2.0 on October 5, losing to Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose.

Ember Moon, who used to be a member of the main roster, returned to WWE NXT after a severe Achilles injury that could have potentially ended her career.

All I can do is laugh...

Ember Moon's non-compete situation is currently unknown

Ember Moon has been released by WWE, we're told

Since Ember Moon had spent a considerable amount of time on the main roster, it's currently unclear if she was working with a main roster contract after returning to NXT. She is most likely under a 90-day non-compete deal if she was, but this hasn't been confirmed.

For someone of Ember Moon's immense talent, there should be a considerable amount of interest in her when she hits the free-agent market in the next couple of months. All Elite Wrestling or IMPACT would be very lucky to add Moon to their ever-growing rosters.

As of this writing, here is the list of everyone who has been reportedly released this evening:

  • Scarlett Bordeaux
  • Karrion Kross
  • Franky Monet
  • Ember Moon
  • Keith Lee
  • Mia Yim
  • B-Fab
  • Eva Marie
  • Lince Dorado
  • Gran Metalik
  • Harry Smith
  • Nia Jax
  • Jeet Rama
  • Katrina Cortez
  • Trey Baxter
  • Zayda Ramier
  • Jessi Kamea
  • Oney Lorcan

Are you surprised to hear that WWE has released Ember Moon? Where do you think the former NXT Women's Champion will land? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

