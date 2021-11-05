WWE releases former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon

Following the WWE earnings call from earlier today, several superstars were informed of their releases. Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon being among them.

The latest round of WWE releases have started, and NXT's Ember Moon is no longer with the company. Moon's last appearance on WWE television was on NXT 2.0 on October 5, losing to Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose.

Ember Moon, who used to be a member of the main roster, returned to WWE NXT after a severe Achilles injury that could have potentially ended her career.

Ember NXT Moon Palmer @WWEEmberMoon All I can do is laugh... All I can do is laugh...

Ember Moon's non-compete situation is currently unknown

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Ember Moon has been released by WWE, we're told Ember Moon has been released by WWE, we're told

Since Ember Moon had spent a considerable amount of time on the main roster, it's currently unclear if she was working with a main roster contract after returning to NXT. She is most likely under a 90-day non-compete deal if she was, but this hasn't been confirmed.

For someone of Ember Moon's immense talent, there should be a considerable amount of interest in her when she hits the free-agent market in the next couple of months. All Elite Wrestling or IMPACT would be very lucky to add Moon to their ever-growing rosters.

As of this writing, here is the list of everyone who has been reportedly released this evening:

Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross

Franky Monet

Ember Moon

Keith Lee

Mia Yim

B-Fab

Eva Marie

Lince Dorado

Gran Metalik

Harry Smith

Nia Jax

Jeet Rama

Katrina Cortez

Trey Baxter

Zayda Ramier

Jessi Kamea

Oney Lorcan

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest unfortunate information regarding the latest round of WWE releases.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you surprised to hear that WWE has released Ember Moon? Where do you think the former NXT Women's Champion will land? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Where would you like to see Ember Moon next? AEW IMPACT Wrestling 0 votes so far