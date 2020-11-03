WWE releases limited edition Deluxe Signature Series Replica Title for The Undertaker

WWE Shop recently announced that they will be releasing a limited-edition Signature Series Championship replica in honor of The Undertaker as he comes upon his 30th anniversary since his debut at Survivor Series.

#WWEShop is celebrating #Undertaker30 with a new edition to the WWE Signature Series Championship Title Collection. Get your limited edition Deluxe version! Only 100 individually numbered titles made, with a leather strap & urn-shaped carrying case.https://t.co/efDRgcAsC4 pic.twitter.com/PyqYMlcAoV — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) November 2, 2020

WWE, in honor of The Undertaker, will be releasing two separate editions of the title. The first will be a Deluxe version while the other title will be a Standard one. The Deluxe version is expected to be on sale from the 20th of November on the WWE Shop.

The two titles will be available to fans of The Undertaker and the WWE Universe at some exuberant prices. The Standard edition is available on the WWE Shop right now at a price of $499.99. Whereas the Deluxe edition will only be available to 100 lucky fans at $999.99.

The Undertaker replica title is designed in the image of the first title he won in 1991

WWE pulled all the stops while creating the Deluxe edition of the replica title, with a design that honors not only the iconic character that is The Undertaker, but also his first-ever title win against Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series in 1991.

The design comes with a genuine leather strap, in an an urn-shaped carrying case and the metal plates resemble the Winged Eagle version of the WWE Championship that The Undertaker held during his first reign. The only difference from the original design is that the plates are in a silver and purple color instead of the original blue and gold.

The leather strap is crafted in a Gothic style and shape. The plates which are made from a zinc alloy plating feature The Deadman's iconic logo and an additional "Rest In Peace", engraved where the belt can be fastened.

All in all, the design of the belt and the momentous occasion it was made to honor is but a small way for WWE to show its appreciation for the 30 years of hard work and effort that The Phenom has given the company. Fans of The Undertaker will need to be quick if they hope to get their hands on this piece of memorabilia.