WWE releases list of almost 100 superstars who are eligible to be drafted

The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off this Friday and is set to be a big one.

This year's Draft will once again be a two-night event starting this Friday night on SmackDown and concluding 72 hours later on Monday Night RAW.

It hasn't been established what's different about this year's Draft, but Triple H has promised that this event will be a "game-changer" for the company.

Ahead of the Draft, the company released a graphic of almost 100 men and women who are eligible to be drafted starting this Friday night.

The following is a list of current eligible names available in the 2023 WWE Draft:

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Angel (Los Lotharios)

Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits)

Ashante "Thee" Adonis (Hit Row)

Asuka

Austin Theory (United States Champion)

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Becky Lynch

B-Fab (Hit Row)

Bianca Belair (RAW Women's Champion)

Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Butch

Candice LeRae

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Cody Rhodes

Cruz Del Toro (LWO)

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Elias

Emma

Erik (The Viking Raiders)

Finn Balor

Giovanni Vinci (The Imperium)

GUNTHER (Intercontinental Champion)

Humberto (Los Lotharios)

IYO SKY

Ivar [The Viking Raiders]

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde (LWO)

Johnny Gargano

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross

Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champion)

Kofi Kingston

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan (Women's Tag Team Champion)

Ludwig Kaiser (The Imperium)

Luke Gallows

Ma.çé (Maximum Male Models)

Madcap Moss

Mån.sôör (Maximum Male Models)

Maryse

Matt Riddle

Maxxine Dupri (Maximum Male Models)

Mia Yim

Montez Ford (The Street Profits)

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Natalya

Nikki Cross

Omos

Otis

Piper Niven

Raquel Rodriguez (Women's Tag Team Champion)

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Champion)

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion)

Ronda Rousey

Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champion)

Santos Escobar (LWO)

Scarlett

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Tamina Snuka

Tegan Nox

The Miz

Top Dolla (Hit Row)

Valhalla (The Viking Raiders)

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

Zelina Vega (LWO)

Will WWE NXT Superstars be drafted this year?

While they aren't featured in the graphic, the Draft was a topic of conversation on last week's episode of NXT, teasing that the men and women of that brand would be eligible to be drafted as well.

The two big matches to watch out for on this Tuesday's Spring Breakin' special will be the NXT Championship match between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller and the triple threat bout for the NXT Women's Championship between Indi Hartwell, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez.

Whoever leaves those matches without championship gold could have a very good shot at being drafted this year.

What do you make of the list of eligible wrestlers to be drafted this year? Do you think NXT will have a heavy presence in this year's Draft? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

