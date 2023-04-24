WWE releases list of almost 100 superstars who are eligible to be drafted

The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off this Friday and is set to be a big one.
This year's Draft will once again be a two-night event starting this Friday night on SmackDown and concluding 72 hours later on Monday Night RAW.
It hasn't been established what's different about this year's Draft, but Triple H has promised that this event will be a "game-changer" for the company.
Ahead of the Draft, the company released a graphic of almost 100 men and women who are eligible to be drafted starting this Friday night.
The following is a list of current eligible names available in the 2023 WWE Draft:
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Angel (Los Lotharios)
- Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits)
- Ashante "Thee" Adonis (Hit Row)
- Asuka
- Austin Theory (United States Champion)
- Baron Corbin
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- B-Fab (Hit Row)
- Bianca Belair (RAW Women's Champion)
- Bobby Lashley
- Braun Strowman
- Brock Lesnar
- Bronson Reed
- Butch
- Candice LeRae
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Cody Rhodes
- Cruz Del Toro (LWO)
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dexter Lumis
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge
- Elias
- Emma
- Erik (The Viking Raiders)
- Finn Balor
- Giovanni Vinci (The Imperium)
- GUNTHER (Intercontinental Champion)
- Humberto (Los Lotharios)
- IYO SKY
- Ivar [The Viking Raiders]
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde (LWO)
- Johnny Gargano
- Karl Anderson
- Karrion Kross
- Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champion)
- Kofi Kingston
- LA Knight
- Lacey Evans
- Liv Morgan (Women's Tag Team Champion)
- Ludwig Kaiser (The Imperium)
- Luke Gallows
- Ma.çé (Maximum Male Models)
- Madcap Moss
- Mån.sôör (Maximum Male Models)
- Maryse
- Matt Riddle
- Maxxine Dupri (Maximum Male Models)
- Mia Yim
- Montez Ford (The Street Profits)
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Natalya
- Nikki Cross
- Omos
- Otis
- Piper Niven
- Raquel Rodriguez (Women's Tag Team Champion)
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Champion)
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion)
- Ronda Rousey
- Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champion)
- Santos Escobar (LWO)
- Scarlett
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Tamina Snuka
- Tegan Nox
- The Miz
- Top Dolla (Hit Row)
- Valhalla (The Viking Raiders)
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
- Zelina Vega (LWO)
Will WWE NXT Superstars be drafted this year?
While they aren't featured in the graphic, the Draft was a topic of conversation on last week's episode of NXT, teasing that the men and women of that brand would be eligible to be drafted as well.
The two big matches to watch out for on this Tuesday's Spring Breakin' special will be the NXT Championship match between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller and the triple threat bout for the NXT Women's Championship between Indi Hartwell, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez.
Whoever leaves those matches without championship gold could have a very good shot at being drafted this year.
What do you make of the list of eligible wrestlers to be drafted this year? Do you think NXT will have a heavy presence in this year's Draft? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.
Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer
Poll : Are you excited for the 2023 WWE Draft?
Yes
No
0 votes