WWE releases Mark Andrews and Wild Boar following NXT Europe announcement  

NXT UK stars Mark Andrews and Wild Boar have revealed on their social media pages that they have been released from WWE.

The two men followed Flash Morgan Webster out of the door just hours after WWE announced that the NXT UK would become NXT Europe in 2023 and next month's World's Collide event would be the final one under the banner of NXT UK.

Excited to see what’s next MA92 @MandrewsJunior https://t.co/nIOkzvIhFE After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end.Excited to see what’s next twitter.com/mandrewsjunior… After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end.Excited to see what’s next twitter.com/mandrewsjunior…

The UK Division was set up following the success of the NXT United Kingdom Tournament back in 2017.

The show saw Tyler Bate crowned the first-ever NXT UK Champion at the age of 19 and launched the career of Pete Dunne in WWE, since he is currently wrestling on SmackDown under the name Butch.

The likes of Zack Gibson, James Drake, and even Trent Seven were part of the event, which went on to kickstart the NXT UK brand.

The Wild Boar @WILDBOARhitch As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. It’s been a wild experience and I’m thankful for everything it’s afforded me - I am excited for what’s next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO! As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. It’s been a wild experience and I’m thankful for everything it’s afforded me - I am excited for what’s next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO!

The NXT Europe announcement could now see WWE relocate much of the talent who have been a part of their NXT UK brand over to the United States.

Mark Andrews is a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion alongside Morgan Webster and the two men were looking forward to Clash at the Castle in their hometown of Wales next month.

It's unclear if there will be any other releases from the company tonight, but stick with Sportskeeda for the latest news.

