WWE releases Killian Dain

Moments ago, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that WWE has released NXT Superstar Killian Dain.

Killian Dain has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2021

In recent weeks, Killian Dain was part of a storyline involving former Imperium member Alexander Wolfe. Meanwhile, he was also in a tag team alongside Drake Maverick and the pairing was featured heavily on WWE NXT where the two were in pursuit of tag team glory.

Dain is one of many WWE Superstars who were let go from the promotion today.

Killian Dain made his debut in WWE as part of Sanity

Sanity

In 2016, Killian Dain made his WWE television debut on NXT as part of Sanity. The faction originally featured Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Swayer Fulton and Nikki Cross. However, after Fulton was sidelined with an injury, Dain was offered his spot in the group which he gladly accepted.

Sanity saw great success in WWE during their initial run as Wolfe and Young even went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. The group was even called-up to the main roster together in 2018 but was disbanded during the 2019 Superstar Shake-up after Young was drafted to RAW and Wolfe went to NXT UK.

Dain moved back to NXT where he recently formed a team with Drake Maverick which was flourishing before he was released today.

