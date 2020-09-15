WWE releases official statement explaining Mickie James' match's awkward finish; James reacts

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Mickie James faced Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. The WWE veteran earned her opportunity when she beat Natalya in a singles match to determine Asuka's next challenger.

Mickie James proved to be a formidable foe for Asuka. The two WWE RAW Superstars on the verge of having a classic match, but the referee abruptly called for the bell and ended the match in Asuka's favor when the Empress Of Tomorrow had James locked in the Asuka Lock.

The finish to the WWE RAW Women's Championship match was awkward and left members of the WWE Universe perplexed. When the show ended, WWE Legend Mick Foley took to social media and announced that the Mickie James might have injured her should during the match, resulting in the referee calling for the bell.

I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match - which would explain the quick ending to the match.



If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery...and hoping she gets another shot at the title. https://t.co/gf69VD5ahB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 15, 2020

WWE's statement on Mickie James' match

WWE has addressed the confusion regarding Micke James and Asuka's match on their official website. The company has issued a statement explaining why the match was abruptly stopped, deeming Asuka the winner.

"Realizing that this could be her last chance at a championship, Mickie James left it all in the ring against The Empress of Tomorrow. But although Mickie James was ready for Asuka, Asuka was also ready for her. The Raw Women's Champion locked on the Asuka Lock, and despite James' best efforts to fight out, the referee ruled her unable to continue and awarded the match to Asuka."

The company has not yet mentioned the possibility of Mickie James' injury. The WWE RAW Superstar, too, hasn't said anything about her shoulder on social media or after the show. Mickie James did react to the finish in a joke post on her Instagram account.

There is no official word regarding Mickie James' injury. But if she is fine and is ready to compete, the WWE Universe would love to see a rematch from last night's show. For Asuka, however, after her match ended, Zelina Vega made her way to the ring and slapped the Empress Of Tomorrow in the face.