WWE releases special poster for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

WWE announced earlier this week that the match between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at TLC 2020 will have a Firefly Inferno stipulation. The company’s social media team does not usually release a poster for every pay-per-view match, particularly not main events. However, an exception appears to have been made for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.

With two days to go until the PPV, the official WWE Twitter account posted an image featuring The Fiend, Randy Orton, and Alexa Bliss.

As well as a large image of The Fiend, the poster contains pictures from the two Superstars’ rivalries over the years. The famous moment when Randy Orton burned down the Wyatt Family Compound is among the images on the left-hand side of the poster.

All three versions of Bray Wyatt’s character (Eater of Worlds, Firefly Fun House, and The Fiend) are included on the poster. Wyatt’s sidekick, Alexa Bliss, can also be seen, flanked by Wyatt and Randy Orton as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Uncertainty over The Fiend vs. Randy Orton stipulation

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton (Firefly Inferno match)

This week’s RAW saw Randy Orton lock Bray Wyatt in a wooden crate and set it on fire. The Fiend emerged from the crate and immediately locked his rival in a Mandible Claw. It was later announced that the TLC encounter between the two men will be a Firefly Inferno match.

As of the time of writing, the rules of the first-time-ever match type are still unknown. Four Inferno matches have taken place in WWE, all of which were won when a Superstar set their opponent on fire.