WWE releases statement following the passing of Road Warrior Animal

The wrestling world is in shock to learn the sudden demise of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal. It was Hulk Hogan who revealed the news of the passing of Road Warrior Animal on Twitter. Soon, the same was confirmed through the WWE legend's official Twitter account.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

WWE has now released their official statement on the passing of Road Warrior Animal and have extended their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends, and fans.

WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020

Road Warrior Animal had a legendary career

Road Warrior Animal was best known as one-half of the legendary tag team The Road Warriors with his partner Hawk. The two are considered one of the greatest tag teams of all time, having won multiple Tag Team Championships across various promotions. The Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2011 alongside their manager Paul Ellering.

Recently, Road Warrior Animal and Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone started "Legion of RAW" - a weekly review show of Monday Night RAW on Sportskeeda's Facebook page. We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the WWE legend.