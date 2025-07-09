WWE releasing "dead weight" hasn't helped Gunther, says veteran; Ludwig Kaiser is key to success (Exclusive)

Gunther is currently on track to become one of the most recognizable WWE stars of this generation. However, the company hasn't found much success with the booking of another European star, according to Kenny Bolin.
The Ring General previously had Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci as his allies in Imperium. The group seemingly disbanded last year, with everyone going their separate ways. When Vinci left the stable, Kenny Bolin was not surprised since he felt the star didn't add much value to the group.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, veteran manager Kenny Bolin explained how Ludwig could be used well with the World Heavyweight Champion in WWE.
"Where has Ludwig Kaiser been lately? I haven't seen much of him lately. (...) He has a great look for what they do with him. You look at him and immediately you think you can whip his butt. There is just not much to that frame. But he has got an amazing look for what they do with him, and I always liked him with Gunther." [From 29:32 onwards]
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
Bolin discussed how Kaiser was different from Vinci in Imperium. He even referred to the Italian star as Imperium's "dead weight."
"I thought the other guy was dead weight. We needed another one just like Ludwig, that [sic] had the look and the image and the loyalty to Gunther, and I told my son the other guy is dead weight. And eventually, apparently, the company agreed with me that he was dead weight and he had to go. But they needed another one just like Kaiser to be with Gunther." [From 30:05 onwards]
Vinci was released from the company in February 2025 after a lackluster run. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Ring General and Kaiser in WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!