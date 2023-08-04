WWE has removed extremely controversial segment from Peacock; no longer part of the show

A segment has been removed from an old WWE RAW episode on Peacock. The extremely controversial Attitude Era had quite a few editions that were pushing the limit of what can be done. Now, one particular segment, including Val Venis, has been removed from the Network by Peacock.

The star was involved in an infamous storyline where he and Kai En Tai got into a feud when he had a "relationship" with Mrs. Yamaguchi-San. Taka wanted revenge as she was his sister as well. Yamaguchi and the rest of Kai En Tai beat him up before dragging him into the locker room.

There was a segment where the security finally broke into the locker room to a shot of Venis tied up with his tights down and the sword held up by Yamaguchi. They wanted to "choppy choppy" his "pee pee." It was one of the weirdest stories in WWE history.

Now, it appears that it has been removed from Peacock. While everything from the beatdown and the kidnapping is still on the show, the final shot of the night, which saw the sword being raised and brought down, has been removed.

WWE was definitely a very different place back in the Attitude Era.

