WWE removes current Japanese champion ahead of upcoming Supershows in Tokyo; replacement revealed

A popular current WWE champion was replaced in a massive match on the upcoming Supershows in Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for October 17 and 18, 2025. The name in question is none other than the current Women's United States Champion, Giulia.After announcing two major house shows in Japan, World Wrestling Entertainment revealed the match card. As everyone expected, Giulia was on the card, being the only Japanese champion in the company at the moment. The star was supposed to put her Women's United States Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, this match has completely changed ahead of the event.According to an advertisement in Japan, Giulia has been replaced by Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera will now most probably defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Although the current WWE Women's United States Champion is still advertised for the show, she is not on the updated match card. So, it is unclear if Giulia will be in action in her home country.Check out the update in the post below.Giulia's manager offered her services to Stephanie Vaquer on WWE SmackDownOn this week's WWE SmackDown, Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton came face-to-face to sign a contract for their upcoming showdown for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. While Stratton was heading backstage after the contract signing, she was attacked from behind by Giulia and Kiana James.Both stars then made their way into the ring, where James offered Vaquer her services, claiming that she would help her become the Women's Crown Jewel Champion.&quot;I'm in the middle of cornering the market and taking Giulia to the top of this division. And as you can see, she outshines Tiffany as the best Women’s Champion on SmackDown. I have done all of that, all of that for Giulia! Just imagine what I can do for you, Stephanie,&quot; Kiana James said.However, before Vaquer could say anything, Tiffany Stratton attacked Kiana James. Vaquer then tried to hit Giulia with the SVB, but James pulled the WWE Women's United States Champion out of the ring.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Giulia for the Supershows in Japan