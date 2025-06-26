WWE removes Judgment Day member from the roster

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 26, 2025 01:52 GMT
WWE has now officially removed a Judgment Day member from the roster. It has now been updated.

Carlito was let go from the company, as his contract was not renewed. He was a part of Judgment Day until the day he last appeared on WWE TV, and he did not get the chance to finish his story, something that bothered him. Triple H was apparently not a fan of his character, as Carlito later said himself.

Now, the Judgment Day member has been removed from the company's official roster page as well. The official WWE website has been updated to reflect that he is no longer part of the red brand and has moved on from the company. He has been removed from the RAW roster page and is now placed on the Alumni page.

The star is a veteran and is more than capable of succeeding outside the company as well, but the manner of his departure left a sour taste with fans. While R-Truth was told his contract would not be renewed as well at the same time, he was brought back to the company thanks to massive fan backlash.

Unfortunately, Carlito did not have the same luck, and he is no longer with WWE.

