WWE removes old WrestleMania from the Network

WWE has removed WrestleMania 24 from the WWE Network for reasons not known yet.

On WWE's official website, you'll notice that the WrestleMania section currently doesn't include the 24th edition of the event, which took place in 2008. Head over to this link to check it out. You can also notice the same in the following screengrab:

WrestleMania 24 has disappeared from the WWE Network

WWE has removed Wrestlemania 24 from the WWE Network. There was issued with the PPV sold on DVD due to a lawsuit filed by a music producer in 2010, which was dismissed in 2013.



Not sure if that is related.https://t.co/T0XLUDGGnM pic.twitter.com/YRE3WSEo2S — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) January 9, 2021

WWE WrestleMania 24 was a packed event from top to bottom

WrestleMania 24 took place inside the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on March 30, 2008. The event was notable for WWE presenting a WrestleMania in an open stadium without a roof for the first time in years.

The show was headlined by The Undertaker and Edge, with the duo battling it out in a World title match. Floyd Mayweather also competed at the event in a winning effort against the Big Show.

Is Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair from wrestlemania 24 one of the greatest matches of all time? pic.twitter.com/SPfsjMibuB — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) January 7, 2021

Additionally, the show is remembered for a highly emotional encounter between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, with the Heart Break Kid retiring the latter. Flair was given a huge retirement celebration the next night on RAW, with Vince McMahon himself coming out to celebrate with The Nature Boy.

There's no word yet as to why WWE has removed WrestleMania 24 from the Network. However, fans on social media speculate that WWE has taken down the show to re-dub it due to a copyright issue.

