WWE removes old WrestleMania from the Network

WWE has removed WrestleMania 24 from the WWE Network for reasons not known yet.
On WWE's official website, you'll notice that the WrestleMania section currently doesn't include the 24th edition of the event, which took place in 2008. Head over to this link to check it out. You can also notice the same in the following screengrab:
WWE WrestleMania 24 was a packed event from top to bottom
WrestleMania 24 took place inside the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on March 30, 2008. The event was notable for WWE presenting a WrestleMania in an open stadium without a roof for the first time in years.
The show was headlined by The Undertaker and Edge, with the duo battling it out in a World title match. Floyd Mayweather also competed at the event in a winning effort against the Big Show.
Additionally, the show is remembered for a highly emotional encounter between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, with the Heart Break Kid retiring the latter. Flair was given a huge retirement celebration the next night on RAW, with Vince McMahon himself coming out to celebrate with The Nature Boy.
There's no word yet as to why WWE has removed WrestleMania 24 from the Network. However, fans on social media speculate that WWE has taken down the show to re-dub it due to a copyright issue.
What were your thoughts on WrestleMania 24 when it originally aired? Sound off in the comment section.Published 10 Jan 2021, 08:40 IST