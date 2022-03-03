WWE removes WWE Network from Russia

WWE has joined the multitude of international companies in cutting ties with Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine a week ago. The promotion has shut down their streaming network there, as well as terminating their relationship with Russian broadcaster Match.

Jason Solomon @solomonster WWE announced it has terminated its relationship with Russian broadcaster Match, which aired its weekly programming, and has also shut down the WWE Network in Russia effective immediately WWE announced it has terminated its relationship with Russian broadcaster Match, which aired its weekly programming, and has also shut down the WWE Network in Russia effective immediately

WWE removes all programming, including WrestleMania

According to a press release sent out by the company today, this decision not only includes the Network's on-demand library, but also weekly broadcasts of shows such as RAW and SmackDown.

"[This] move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”

These moves are intended to take effect immediately.

Kevin 'Heff' Kellam @Kevkellam WWE has shut down the WWE Network in Russia, a month before WrestleMania. Every single streaming service will hopefully follow. WWE has shut down the WWE Network in Russia, a month before WrestleMania. Every single streaming service will hopefully follow.

Vince McMahon's company is the latest major business to cease all operations in the Russian Federation. Other companies such as Apple, Meta (formerly Facebook), Ford, Netflix and Disney have all removed their services from the country or are no longer shipping their products there.

The current ongoing conflict began on February 20th, when Russian troops crossed into Ukraine following days of Russia's build-up of troops on the two countries' mutual border. The majority of the international community has condemned the invasion.

What are your thoughts on the company ceasing operations in Russia? Give your thoughts in the comment section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell