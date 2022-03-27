WWE renames RAW before WrestleMania

WWE has decided to rename the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

WWE is no stranger to rebrands, with one recent example being the complete overhaul of NXT into NXT 2.0. Now, the next RAW episode is WrestleMania RAW.

Scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the episode will feature a face-to-face showdown between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, six days before their main event clash on 'Mania Sunday.

The RAW rebrand is a way to build hype around WrestleMania 38, with WWE throwing everything at the promotion of their biggest show of the year.

WWE also rebranded the SmackDown before WrestleMania

As WrestleMania fast approaches, WWE also rebranded their Friday night show.

Instead of SmackDown, WWE will air WrestleMania SmackDown this coming Friday on FOX, which will feature several 'Mania-worthy match-ups to get fans excited for the weekend.

These matches include Ricochet defending his Intercontinental Championship and the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which has seen its place continue to fall on the 'Mania card in recent years, failing to even feature on the kick-off show for the past two years. This year's match will include the likes of Apollo Crews, Robert Roode, and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The special edition of SmackDown will take place on April 1 in Dallas, Texas.

