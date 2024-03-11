WWE repackages popular RAW tag team, split seemingly confirmed 

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year and it seems that WWE is pulling out all of the stops to ensure it is able to deliver on the hype.

Two stars who may be forced to miss this year's event are Julius and his brother Brutus Creed. The Creed Brothers haven't wrestled on WWE RAW in over a month and haven't been able to wrestle a tag team match on the flagship show this year.

It appears that in their absence the duo have been making appearances on Main Event, where they have been repackaged. The most recent episode of the show, which is dated February 22nd shows the duo coming out to new entrance music, a new titanton, and wearing new attire.

The brothers have retained their names, but it seems that they are now being pushed forward without Ivy Nile in tow, and this confirms that The Diamond Mine has now officially come to an end.

Julius along with his brother Brutus and Ivy Nile were called up to the main roster of the WWE back in November and were initially pushed hard on RAW, with the belief that they could become real contenders in the Tag Team Division, but this has seemingly dropped off in 2024.

Ivy Nile has broken away from The Creed Brothers on WWE RAW

Ivy Nile has broken away from The Creed Brothers over the past few months and has been able to adjust to the WWE Women's Division. After several singles matches that proved she was someone who could excel on RAW, Nile was also part of the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Nile joined forces with Maxxine Dupri and the two women have been working as a tag team on RAW, even though they haven't wrestled many matches in recent weeks, they have been seen in backstage segments.

Nile was part of Main Event back on February 26th so there is a chance she could reunite with The Creed Brothers, but for now it seems that she has been allowed to work solo.

