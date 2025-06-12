WWE replaces Logan Paul following recent injury

Logan Paul was recently part of a huge storyline with John Cena, which has left him injured following their match at Money in the Bank. It's unclear how long he will be on the sidelines, but in the most recent update of WWE's Superstar banner, he has been removed.

Paul has been taken off and replaced by Gunther, which makes sense following his recent World Heavyweight Championship win. Gunther was already on the banner, but he has been replaced by Becky Lynch and moved over to the spot that Paul originally took.

This could be a hint that he is expected to be away from WWE for several months following the injury, since SummerSlam may be the next time we see Logan Paul.

Given the injury, he is not expected to be part of Night of Champions on June 28 but could return for Saturday Night's Main Event next month if he recovers in time and is needed as part of the show.

Logan Paul isn't the only WWE star who has been replaced on the banner

Drew McIntyre is set to take some time away from WWE following his loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, and it seems that he has now been removed from WWE advertisements as a result.

Interestingly, both Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have been taken off the WWE Superstars banner in the most recent update and have been replaced by Trick Williams and Jacob Fatu.

There's a host of new faces on the banner, including Stephanie Vaquer, who has taken the place of Giulia, and, most interestingly, Blake Monroe, who only recently made her debut on NXT.

Monroe has taken the place of Roxanne Perez as part of the edit, which is interesting given her recent push on WWE RAW.

