WWE reportedly has 'a lot of surprises' in store for SummerSlam

Kevin Dunn is one of the key figures backstage in WWE. Occupying the position of WWE Executive Vice President, Kevin Dunn was one of the most important figures in WWE on this week's episode of SmackDown, as the company held their first show in their new home, the WWE ThunderDome. Now, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kevin Dunn has revealed that WWE has some surprises in store for their coming major pay-per-view, WWE SummerSlam, as well as talking about the difference that the ThunderDome has made to their presentation.

Kevin Dunn reveals WWE has surprises in store for SummerSlam

Kevin Dunn revealed that everyone was ready for WWE SummerSlam and that they were doing a lot of work to ensure that SummerSlam would be a success.

“Everyone knew tonight was a moment and stepped up. I’ll single out our production designer Jason Robinson, he’s the driving force behind this. He’s been working until about three in the morning this past week, and his work was incredible. Our cameramen did a great job, too. Now we’ll take a deep breath, do some more work and get ready for SummerSlam.”

Dunn went on to reveal that there are going to be a 'lot of surprises' at WWE SummerSlam.

“SummerSlam is a major pay per view, and there are going to be a lot of surprises,” said Dunn. “I said this last week, the goal is to show people that WWE is back, and I think we took some big steps in accomplishing that on SmackDown.”

Kevin Dunn also talked about the segment with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend and Vince McMahon on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown and the changes that they made to the show in ThunderDome.

“Bray had a lot to do with that entrance, and the ThunderDome became his environmen. We were able to put a lot of his content on the dome, as well as on the wire shot where you could see it on the video board behind him. A big part of that entrance is the anticipation. When someone is in the ring, and in this case it was Vince McMahon, and then a bank of lights suddenly goes out, and you hear the sound effect, you know he’s coming. That’s what it was all about, building that anticipation in our new environment and seeing it play out.”