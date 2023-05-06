WWE reportedly commits to major city hosting WrestleMania for the first time ever in 2027

WWE has reportedly committed to hosting WrestleMania 43 in a major city in 2027.

It has been announced that the Show of Shows will be taking place next year in Philadelphia, but the company may already be planning several years ahead. The promotion has seen some recent success in Nashville and may have already committed to hosting the event in the city in a few years.

Speaking on 104-5 The Zone today, Tennessee Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill claimed that the company has already committed to hosting WrestleMania 43 in Nashville.

Nihill discussed the proposed new Tennessee Titans Stadium that is scheduled to be opened in 2026 that could seat up to 60,000 people for a football game. If Nihill's comments are confirmed to be true, it would be the company's first time hosting the event in Tennessee.

"WWE has committed to our new stadium hosting WrestleMania in 2027," said Burke Nihill.

WWE held WrestleMania 39 at a new NFL stadium

WrestleMania 39 took place last month in Los Angeles, and it was a massive success for the company.

WWE's biggest event of the year emanated from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Thousands of fans from all over the world flocked to LA to watch their favorite superstars compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

SoFi Stadium is the home field for both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers football franchises. The incredible stadium has already become regarded as one of the top facilities in the NFL since it opened in 2020. The event, which spanned over two nights, was headlined by Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos for the tag team title on Night One. Night Two saw Cody Rhodes take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

A lot can change between now and 2027, but it appears Tennessee is in line to host the company's biggest event of the year down the line. It will be interesting to see if Tennessee can construct its new stadium in time to host the mega event or if there are any obstacles along the way.

