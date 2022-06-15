WWE reportedly filmed Cody Rhodes' entire surgery process

WWE has reportedly taped former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes' entire surgery for promotional purposes.

Rhodes' second stint with the promotion has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has been involved in a series of matches against Seth Rollins since returning to WrestleMania 38. He won all of them, with the latest victory coming at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

However, the American Nightmare fought with a torn pectoral tendon inside the cell. The bruises on his body were visible, but he overcame all odds to register his third victory over the visionary. Following the event, Cody underwent surgery that ruled him out for nine months.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the company has filmed the entire operation. He also speculated that they might want to use it before he returns to action.

“I don’t know that they’ll [WWE] talk about him for nine months, you know, every week on television or anything. They could do it now. It’s interesting that they did not do a video feature on the surgery because they filmed the whole surgery. I guess maybe they’ll save that for months down the line. It makes, actually, more sense to focus on it when he’s about to come back than now because anything they do now, they can’t really cash in on it, for, I don’t want to say nine months, but five, six months, anyway. [H/T Ringside News]

Dutch Mantell comments on Cody Rhodes' return date

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell has commented on when The American Nightmare is expected to return to action.

On this week's Smack Talk, Mantell wished Cody luck and admitted that he was wrong with his prediction of the superstar. He also stated that Cody will make a comeback sooner than the time he has been ruled out for.

"But anyway, good luck to him, and I hope he does well. I think he will be back before nine months," Mantell said.

Cody Rhodes has now established himself as one of the top babyfaces in the company. After defeating Seth Rollins in three consecutive matches, it remains to be seen whether he can challenge for the world title upon his return.

