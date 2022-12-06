WWE reportedly paid Marvel $100,000 to use legendary superstar's name

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was portrayed by WWE as a larger-than-life figure, but there was a problem with the way the company used his name as a trademark. Kevin Nash, a fellow faction member of the Hulkster in the nWo, has disclosed what went down in the negotiations between Vince McMahon's company and Marvel Comics.

The biggest superstar during the peak of professional wrestling was Terry Bollea, who WWE rechristened as the larger-than-life "Hulk Hogan." However, a Hall of Famer has recently provided some clarification on the matter, explaining that the moniker for WWE's poster boy during the company's most significant era cost them thousands of dollars.

On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash talked about how the Stamford-based promotion and Marvel were negotiating for the rights to use the moniker "Hulk," which referred to the enormous green superhero from the well-known Marvel comic.

“It should only be able to be registered, but not trademarked. And then you would have to sign a merchandising agreement. I don’t see how they can trademark it,” said Nash.

Kevin Nash added that Vince McMahon had to give Marvel a six-figure sum in order to use the trademark. After all, Marvel had the Incredible Hulk first.

“It was Marvel, and [WWF] paid, I wanna say one hundred grand, to use the Hulk trademark.” (h/t RingsideNews)

Tristen Nash's recent passing has caused Kevin Nash to experience a significant personal loss. With the aid of his followers and friends, Nash accomplished his late son's dream for the Kliq This YouTube channel to reach 100,000 subscribers.

In the end, he has a lot to say about professional wrestling, and we can only speculate as to what he will still have to say about his time spent working with Hulk Hogan.

The last time Hulk Hogan appeared in WWE was at Wrestlemania 37

The last time Hulk Hogan appeared for the company was at Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa, Florida, where he co-hosted the show with Titus O'Neil. On the same weekend, Hogan was re-inducted into the company's Hall of Fame alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman as members of the nWo faction.

Would you like to see the Hulkster in WWE once again? Let us know in the comments!

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes