WWE reportedly planning a controversial decision for Becky Lynch's first singles match since return [SPOILER]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is set to compete in her first singles match since her return.

As confirmed on last week's edition of RAW, Becky Lynch and Bayley will lock horns in a singles match on Monday night. The Man has been involved in a feud with Baley's Damage CTRL for months and played the biggest role in defeating the heel faction in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Following their repeated altercations on the red brand, the two have finally been scheduled to square off this week.

Per Xero News, the creative team has surprising plans in place for this match on RAW. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch will reportedly end in a non-finish, leaving room for a big rematch with an exciting stipulation.

Xero News @NewsXero Some News from a source today



Brock Lesnar is due back in January to pick up and finish the Bobby Lashley feud



Logan Paul will be entering the Royal Rumble match



Cena & Owens expected to go over Zayn & Reigns



Bayley vs Becky Lynch on Raw is expected to be a non-finish. Some News from a source today Brock Lesnar is due back in January to pick up and finish the Bobby Lashley feudLogan Paul will be entering the Royal Rumble matchCena & Owens expected to go over Zayn & ReignsBayley vs Becky Lynch on Raw is expected to be a non-finish.

The non-finish can be caused due to interference from Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champions have often helped Bayley during her matches, and this week likely won't be any different.

It will be interesting to see who can help Becky Lynch level the numbers game, as her usual allies on WWE RAW are busy with their respective missions.

Alexa Bliss gets a massive title opportunity on WWE RAW

Apart from Becky Lynch, Damage CTRL has also targeted Alexa Bliss. Earlier this month, Bliss and Bayley locked horns for a championship opportunity.

Alexa Bliss emerged victorious and teased a potential change in character in the post-match segment as she crossed paths with Bianca Belair. She will challenge The EST of WWE for the RAW Women's Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Bliss is prepared to bring back a twisted side of her persona -- one that famously took over during her alliance with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

What do you think of Becky Lynch returning as a top babyface? Let us know in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes