WWE reportedly planning to split championships ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE is reportedly planning to split major championships ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Ever since The Bloodline defeated RK-Bro over a year ago, the Tag Team Championships have been unified. This isn't the only title that WWE has unified in recent memory. The company also merged the WWE and Universal Championship to form the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While there have been rumors that the WWE and Universal Championship will be split up, that hasn't happened.

In fact, Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW, squashing all rumors of a championship split. Now, BWE is reporting that there have been suggestions to split up the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships ahead of WrestleMania 40.

"There have been suggestions to split the WWE Tag-Team Championships during the build to #WrestleMania 40. (BWE)"

Finn Balor and Damian Priest currently hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship titles. Hence, it will be interesting to see how WWE splits up the titles.

Matt Hardy predicts Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, he has made his intentions clear that he wants to finish his story by winning the world title. The American Nightmare came ever so close at last year's WrestleMania but fell just short, thanks to The Bloodline.

With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy predicted that Cody will finally finish his story against Roman Reigns.

"I think so. I hope so. I was just gonna say, too, I thought it was really interesting he had an interaction with CM Punk where CM Punk said he wants to actually be in the last match, main event of WrestleMania, and he wants to finish his story, so there was already a good dynamic with them in the Royal Rumble," said Matt Hardy. [56:38 – 56:57]

Cody will have tough competition from CM Punk who is also eyeing the main event spot at WrestleMania since his return.

