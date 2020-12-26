WWE has reportedly pulled Pat McAfee from TV

WWE has apparently decided to pull Pat McAfee from TV. According to Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision has been made to keep Pat McAfee off of NXT for the time being.

They also report that the decision came solely from WWE, and not McAfee. Additionally, there is no set timetable for his return, but he is expected to come back in spring.

Pat McAfee, the last appearance was at NXT TakeOver: WarGames where he, along with his teammates Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne, or as they are known, The Kings of NXT, faced off against The Undisputed Era.

McAfee and his team lost the match, after which he was seen with a neck brace on his show, The Pat McAfee Show. This suggests that the storyline reason for pulling him from television is for recuperation.

Congrats boys.



Those titles deserve to spend the holidays with the greatest on earth.. and that’s yinz, @ONEYLORCAN and @strongstylebrit.



🗣 IT’S GREAT TO BE GREAT, it must suck.. to suck #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rC7QHNPhoj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 24, 2020

Despite being pulled from TV, Pat McAfee has been active on Twitter and even shared his support and congratulations to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The NXT Tag Team Champions were successful in their title defense against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick on the most recent episode of NXT, and McAfee did not fail to take notice.

Pat McAfee has received huge praise from several veterans in the sports entertainment and wrestling business for his performances. The likes of Steve Austin and CM Punk have both been impressed by the former NFL star's in-ring performances.

Pat McAfee is a natural athlete

Pat McAfee is relatively new to the squared-circle, having only had his first match at NXT Takeover XXX against Adam Cole, and his second most recently at WarGames.

McAfee has unfortunately been defeated in both his matches so far. However, there has been much praise for Pat's performances in the ring, and this can be credited to his natural athletic abilities.

Advertisement

Pat McAfee's charisma was not limited to the squared-circle

McAfee is a retired NFL Kicker and had a very successful career as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, having spent his entire career there. He is now the host of his own podcast, The Pat McAfee Show.