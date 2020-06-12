WWE could reportedly purchase another wrestling company

WWE could be purchasing a wrestling company now to add to their wrestling empire.

The addition of the company to WWE would make a lot of sense given their history.

Triple H and Vince McMahon

The current pandemic due to the Covid-19 every company is going through a lot of issues at the moment. One such issue is that without a live crowd to perform in front of, many companies are taking financial hits. WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world but is still facing more than a few problems at the moment. Viewership is at an all-time low, and despite their television deals, they had to announce a number of cost-cutting measures in April and released a large number of Superstars from the company. Now, it appears that there are more than a few rumors stating that WWE could be buying EVOLVE.

EVOLVE being sold to WWE

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the very future of EVOLVE as a company is in doubt at the moment. There are a lot of rumors going around, and it is being reported that WWE could be buying everything from EVOLVE.

Congrats to former EVOLVE and WWN Champion Matt Riddle! We look forward to watching you on #SmackDown https://t.co/qn7ZIGAeMN — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) May 30, 2020

The report stated that it was not a secret that EVOLVE had been going through some major financial problems, and the canceling of WrestleMania week hurt them extremely badly.

WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place in Tampa Florida, but due to the pandemic, WWE had to take emergency measures, and instead of canceling the event completely had it take place in the Performance Center in Florida.

WrestleMania weekend is an opportunity for a lot of other wrestling promotions to take advantage of the number of wrestling fans in the city and to host their largest events. Unfortunately, this year, that was not possible, and this seems to have hit EVOLVE hard.

The report also revealed that there was some news of them selling their entire tape library and everything else to WWE, but when contacted, neither EVOLVE nor WWE actually confirmed or denied this rumor.

The lack of an actual denial might not be a confirmation that this news is correct, but it is apparent that EVOLVE would need some sort of support to make it through this time. Given that WWE and EVOLVE have had a working relationship since 2015, this report of selling to WWE does not seem altogether unlikely.