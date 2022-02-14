WWE to push Los Lotharios as Lethal Lovers

Current WWE tag team Los Lotharios have been rebranded as Lethal Lovers, new reports suggest.

Real-life cousins Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo signed with WWE in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Humberto featured briefly on NXT and 205 Live before being called to the main roster. Garza's NXT run was longer, winning the Cruiserweight title before moving to the main roster and teaming with Andrade.

The two teamed as Los Lotharios since 2021, appearing mainly on SmackDown, but new reports from Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer confirm that the name has changed:

"So, that’s, like, their new name of the team, Lethal Lovers. They wrestled The New Day and Angel pinned Kofi Kingston. Just a quick pin. They had another good match just last week. I think last week’s match was slightly better but this match was pretty good." (H/T - Ringside News)

Meltzer also said that the two could be in line for a push:

"Beating The New Day says that they’re getting a little bit of a push."

Could the Lethal Lovers/Los Lotharios be in line for a WWE tag title match?

Since their partnership, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo have defeated several prominent tag teams on SmackDown.

In their debut, they beat Cesaro & Mansoor and won over former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs. They also picked up a win over The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), and now The New Day.

With this impressive back-catalog of victories, it wouldn't be shocking to see the duo in the title race very soon.

What do you think of the new name for Los Lotharios? Is the Lethal Lovers a better title? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

