WWE reportedly set to change NXT's schedule in September 

The schedule of WWE's weekly show, NXT, is seemingly going to be altered for the first week of September. As reported by Wrestling Observes, the upcoming schedule of USA Network indicates that WWE NXT could be moved to Tuesday in order to clear their usual time slot of NHL Playoffs.

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation by either WWE or the USA Network about this change in NXT's schedule. However, given that AEW also had to move the Dynamite episode to Saturday in order to accommodate the NHL Playoffs, NXT is expected to follow suit.

WWE NXT and the upcoming PPV

While the plausible change in WWE NXT's schedule won't happen until next month, the Black and Gold brand currently has a Takoevr event to focus on. Scheduled for this Saturday, TakeOver; XXX has a stacked match card with two big title defences planned for the show.

After chasing Keith Lee for a long time, Karrion Kross will finally get a chance to fight for the NXT Championship at the upcoming PPV. He has been eyeing Lee's title ever since the latter got his hands on the gold. In fact, Kross and Scarlett even used fire to attack Lee that resulted in the champion sustaining minor injuries in his eyes. The two Superstars will lock horns with the NXT Championship on the line at TakeOver on the weekend.

Io Shirai is also set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai. The latter is determined to win the title at TakeOver and is heavily banking on the support from Raquel Gonzalez.

In addition to that, the upcoming TakeOver event is expected to put an end to the short feud between WWE Superstar Adam Cole and an 'outsider' Pat McAfee. Their rivalry kickstarted after McAfee appointed out that Cole isn't as 'big' as other conventional WWE Superstars. On the last episode of NXT, McAfee proved himself as a great talker with his brilliant promo and his match against Cole could be interesting.

There's also a 5-man Ladder Match scheduled for the PPV, and the winner of this bout will be crowned as the new NXT North American Champion. Finally, Finn Balor is set to lock horns with Timothy Thatcher in a Single's match after the two WWE Superstars were previously involved in multiple altercations on the Black and Gold brand.