WWE reportedly set to present special episode of Monday Night RAW next week

On December 26, a live broadcast of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, was planned from Columbus, Ohio's Nationwide Arena. Due to the fact that WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air the day after Christmas, PWInsider claims that the brand took an unusual step and that some plans have been altered.

According to the recent report, WWE never intended to record the December 26 Monday Night RAW tonight. The only scheduled event for December 26 is a regular Monday Night RAW-branded live event from Columbus, Ohio. However, as of right now, it's been confirmed that next week's RAW won't be broadcast live from Columbus.

It seems that RAW will air next week as a special, previously-taped holiday edition, which would be an intriguing and uncommon move for the company. The SmackDown brand will be in New York City for a non-televised live event at Madison Square Garden, while the RAW roster will be in Columbus for a non-televised live event that same night.

Given that this is a pretty unusual step for WWE, it will be interesting to see how the plans work out.

Becky Lynch will compete in her first singles battle after SummerSlam on tonight's Monday Night RAW

Becky Lynch's return to Survivor Series WarGames gave Team Belair the boost they needed to defeat Team Damage CTRL, but it didn't stop The Man's animosity towards the group.

Lynch will finally get her one-on-one match against Bayley after weeks of vitriol and altercations, and it will take place live on Monday Night RAW.

The Man and The Role Model's history is well known to the WWE Universe since their days in NXT. They've also had their fair share of battles on the main roster at RAW and SmackDown with the championship on the line.

Big Time Becks will compete in her first singles match since suffering an injury at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Bayley lost to Alexa Bliss last week, missing out on the number one contender's spot for the RAW Women's Championship.

Will The Man come around for Damage CTRL, or will The Role Model prove that she's the superstar to beat? Let us know in the comments below.

