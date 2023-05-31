WWE reportedly sets stunning record at Night of Champions

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) staged its Night of Champions premium live event over the weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and reports suggest it was an enormous hit.

The Night of Champions event has broken many records, spanning from viewership to ticket sales and YouTube followers. The event was headlined by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vying for the Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The show also saw the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion in Seth Rollins.

As per PWInsider, the Stamford-based promotion was delighted with the show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as they set a new record for merchandise sales.

Furthermore, the 2023 Night of Champions seemingly had the most extensive viewership of any premium live event in Saudi Arabia in history, breaking the previous record set by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel last November by 18%.

WWE's YouTube account exceeded 95 million subscribers over the weekend. This puts them ahead of any other sports league. The NBA has a total subscriber count of 20.6 million, while the NFL has 11.2 million followers. MLB now has 4.36 million, and UFC has 16.1 million subscribers.

The sequence of Jimmy Uso kicking Roman Reigns during the Tag Team Championship main event had over three million views on YouTube as of writing.

Triple H shared that WWE Night of Champions was the fastest-selling show in Saudi Arabia

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their Undisputed Tag Team Titles in Saudi Arabia after upsetting Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Seth Rollins overpowered AJ Styles to claim the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In contrast, Asuka deployed some underhanded tactics to pin Bianca Belair, ending her record-breaking RAW Women's Championship run. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes suffered a defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Trish Stratus also won her first singles match since 2006, pinning Becky Lynch with the help of Zoey Stark. With three main event matches, Chief Content Officer Triple H bragged about how rapidly tickets sold out during the pre-show press conference.

"The momentum and the interest in WWE obviously here in Saudi Arabia continues to grow and grow, and that is something that we are very excited about. Night of Champions proved to be the fastest-selling event here in the history of us coming to Saudi Arabia, so thank you to all of you," Triple H said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

After the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, WWE is slated to land in the United Kingdom for the upcoming 2023 Money in the Bank show. It remains to be seen if the company can set more records in the UK.

