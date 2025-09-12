WWE responds to Triple H after he promises "huge announcement"

WWE's official X handle has now reacted to Triple H's message to fans. The Game wrote in his X post that a massive announcement was coming in a matter of hours on the company's YouTube channel.Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh recently revealed that WrestleMania is heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027, leaving the wrestling world in utter shock. Most of the fans on social media are not happy at all over WWE choosing to give a prestigious event like 'Mania to Saudi Arabia.Meanwhile, Triple H posted a message on X, stating that a &quot;huge announcement&quot; was on the horizon. Many fans believe the announcement in question would be the news of Saudi Arabia bagging The Show of Shows in 2027. Shortly after, WWE's official X handle responded to the veteran's post and had a message for fans:&quot;👀 You won’t want to miss this.&quot;WWE @WWELINK👀 You won’t want to miss this. ➡️Details on potential plans for the first-ever WWE WrestleMania in Saudi ArabiaShortly after news broke out that Saudi Arabia had scored a 'Mania, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shared some interesting details on plans for the event. As per the report, there are plans in place to make the event as massive as possible.“They’re putting up an incredible amount of money. A ridiculous amount of money. And the idea is to present the most star-studded show ever, by far. Everyone, anyone. Money is no object. Any name you can imagine, obviously they’re going to be after…Turki is running the show…the final boss is Turki, because he’s the guy with all the money in the world at his disposal.” [H/T CageSideSeats]Fans will have to wait for a few more hours before the &quot;huge announcement&quot; is made on the company's official YouTube channel. Triple H's post on X received a mostly-negative response from fans, though, with many bashing him over Saudi Arabia getting a 'Mania.