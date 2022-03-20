WWE Results: 2-time world champion impresses in big title match against Roman Reigns, top superstars gain momentum ahead of WrestleMania 38 (March 19, 2022)

This weekend, WWE SmackDown Superstars delivered an entertaining show at the latest live event held in Johnson City, Tennessee. Fans thoroughly enjoyed the star-studded lineup that saw several epic matches unfold inside the squared circle.

The main event featured Roman Reigns putting his Universal Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. As per reports, the two superstars engaged in a lengthy battle for the title and delivered an impressive match.

In the end, Reigns successfully retained his gold with the help of a devastating Spear, which earned a lot of appreciation from the fans in attendance.

Another title match scheduled for the night saw The Usos defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against three other teams. The Viking Raiders, Sheamus & Ridge Holland, and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss attempted to dethrone the Tag Team Champions, but the Bloodline members prevailed after a hard-fought battle.

Complete results from the WWE Live Event in Johnson City, Tennessee

Earlier in the night, Sasha Banks and Natalya engaged in a singles encounter that ended in DQ after Shayna Baszler interfered in their match. Naomi then arrived at her tag team partner's rescue and set up a match between the two teams later in the night. Eventually, Banks and Naomi defeated Baszler and Natalya in the tag team match.

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was surprisingly involved in a guitar competition with Rick Boogs. Later, Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Los Lotharios in a tag team match.

WWE official Sonya Deville issued an open challenge answered by budding superstar Aliyah. The latter used a well-executed roll-up pinfall to beat Deville on the show.

Sasha Banks defeated Natalya via DQ

Sami Zayn had a guitar competition with Rick Boogs

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios

Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Aliyah beats Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Titles: The Usos defeated Viking Raiders, Sheamus & Ridge Holland, and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

