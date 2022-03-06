WWE Results: Brock Lesnar busted open, Roman Reigns beats long-term rival at Madison Square Garden mega live event (5th March, 2022)

WWE hosted a star-studded mega event at Madison Square Garden this weekend featuring top champions from both RAW and SmackDown.

Fightful Select reported the results of the recent show. Brock Lesnar was initially supposed to face Bobby Lashley in a WWE Championship match at the event. However, the latter was pulled out of the show and replaced by Austin Theory. The Beast Incarnate successfully defended his title, but his celebration was cut short by Roman Reigns.

The Universal Champion, along with The Usos and Paul Heyman, launched a brutal attack on Lesnar that left the latter busted open. Reigns then made a strong statement by holding both the titles over Lesnar, who was lying helplessly in the middle of the squared circle.

Roman Reigns also put his Universal Championship on the line against long-term rival Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief finally managed to beat his former SHIELD brethren for a successful title defense.

There were four other title matches scheduled for the show. Becky Lynch successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship after beating Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Newly-crowned United States Champion Finn Balor beat Damian Priest via DQ. The Usos defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston in an entertaining match.

RAW Tag Team Champions The Alpha Academy faced RK-Bro in a title match. Randy Orton and Riddle could not beat the titleholders, which would motivate them when they clash again in a match for the tag team gold this week on RAW.

Complete results of WWE show at Madison Square Garden

Apart from the aforementioned title matches, the show featured two additional bouts. Drew McIntyre faced Sami Zayn and picked up a victory. Additionally, Naomi and Ronda Rousey once again teamed up to beat Naomi and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match.

The show also saw The Miz invite Kevin Owens as a guest on Miz TV. The A-Lister brought up his new tag team partner Logan Paul and revisited the latter's history with Kevin Owens dating back to WrestleMania last year.

Miz provoked Kevin Owens to recall what he did to Loan Paul, and as a reminder, KO hit the host with a stunner before leaving the ring.

Below are the full results of the show:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) def. Austin Theory

RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Damian Priest

RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy (c) def. RK-Bro

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) def. Big E & Kofi Kingston

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Ronda Rousey and Naomi def. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Edited by Pratik Singh