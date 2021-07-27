Major update on WWE's plans to return to Saudi Arabia - Reports

Moments ago, Andrew Zarian reported that WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia this fall in October if there are no restrictions during that time. He further stated that although he hasn't double confirmed it, he has heard that the planned date for the event is October 21.

"Hearing from source: WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia in October. (If there are no restrictions at that time). Heard 10/21 but have not double confirmed," Zarian reported.

Hearing from source:



WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia in October.

(If there are no restrictions at that time)



Heard 10/21 but have not double confirmed. #WWE #News pic.twitter.com/ojILv6yyEC — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 26, 2021

Previous WWE shows in Saudi Arabia

WWE began holding shows in Saudi Arabia in April 2014. The first few shows were house shows but things changed in 2018 when WWE announced the pay-per-view event, The Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The show featured legends and top stars like The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, which indicated that it was much more than an average pay-per-view event.

STILL TO COME: The #Undertaker competes in his first #CasketMatch in almost a decade against @RusevBUL TONIGHT at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/g4VWD1fEYe — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018

Later that year, WWE traveled to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to present Crown Jewel. Much like its predecessor, this Saudi Arabia show had a stacked card. The event also saw Shawn Michaels come out of retirement to tag alongside Triple H and face the Brothers of Destruction.

The partnership between Saudi Arabia and WWE also gave fans a dream match that they had been anticipating for a long time: Goldberg Vs. The Undertaker.

It was the main event of WWE Super Showdown and saw The Deadman pin Goldberg for the win after delivering a crushing Chokeslam.

The next WWE event in Saudi Arabia was the second edition of Crown Jewel which was headlined by The Fiend and Seth Rollins. The card also featured Brock Lesnar getting his win over Cain Velasquez after the latter had defeated the Beast Incarnate at UFC 121.

The most recent Saudi Arabia show took place last year in February. Fans in attendance witnessed a major title change as Goldberg defeated one of the most protected wrestlers in WWE, Bray Wyatt, for the Universal Championship. This also served as a way to pit Golberg against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania, but the match never took place because of COVID.

Based on the past few WWE events that have taken place in Saudi Arabia, WWE will likely be planning a big show for this fall. On top of that, given the fact that it will be over a year and a half since the last Saudi show, WWE might be looking to pull out all the stops and return with a charged show.

What do you make of this recent report? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Prem Deshpande