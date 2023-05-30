WWE to reveal identity of mysterious hooded figure who has attacked multiple superstars

Female WWE Superstars have had to look over their shoulder a lot over the last few weeks. Several stars have been attacked on NXT by a mysterious hooded assailant without knowing who it could be.

Over the last few weeks, Nikkita Lyons was assaulted in the parking lot and shelved with a torn ACL. Wendy Choo was also attacked backstage and taken off television in March due to similar circumstances. When Sol Ruca got attacked, a mysterious hooded figure was caught on video for the first time.

Last week, another superstar was added to the list before NXT Battleground. Former women's champion Roxanne Perez was attacked after her loss to Tiffany Stratton. Stratton and Valkyria were posing off against each other after the match when Roxanne, who was near the entrance, got assaulted by the hooded figure.

Now, WWE has confirmed that the identity of the mysterious hooded figure behind the attacks will be revealed on the upcoming episode of NXT.

For the moment, the mysterious assailant could be anyone, with fans freely speculating.

Who do you think is behind the attacks on WWE NXT? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

